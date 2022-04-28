ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Washington, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32 degrees * WHERE...Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill or damage crops or other sensitive vegetation.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Navasota, Millican, Anderson, Carlos and Roans Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Tolland; Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Providence, Western Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Providence; Western Kent FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KENT COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern New London, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex and Northern New Haven Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as cold as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley, including Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties in Vermont and Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Green, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Green; Hardin; Hart; Larue; Marion; Nelson; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON...NORTHWESTERN GREEN LARUE...WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HART...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTIES At 305 AM EDT/205 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Hodgenville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Hodgenville around 310 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as cold as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley, including Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties in Vermont and Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Sunday noon through late evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Litchfield FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In eastern New York, the mid Hudson Valley, Capital District, and northern Saratoga County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. Target Area: Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Richland and northern Franklin Parishes through 215 AM CDT At 120 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Start, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rayville, Mangham, Start, Delhi, Bakers, Warden, Holly Ridge, Archibald, Buckner, Crowville, Alto and Baskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Critical fire weather conditions will make their return today as southwest surface winds strengthen across western and central New Mexico. Combined with very dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions are expected in all areas except the northeast and east central plains where increased low-level moisture will be along with thunderstorms. By Monday, westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather Monday along and east of the central mountain chain. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands and Middle Rio Grande Valley from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. Five to 10 consecutive hours of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM

