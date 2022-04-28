Large boom above three states turns out to be exploding meteor

A piece of the Chelyabinsk meteorite is displayed before a hearing of the House Administration Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill June 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A large boom reported by people in three states, including Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana turned out to be an exploding bolide meteor, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

NASA had received over 30 calls from residents in the three states due to loud booms and vibrations felt by those on the land underneath where the meteor exploded. The meteor disintegrated about 30 miles above a swampy area north of Minorca, La. with the fragmentation of the meteor generating energy equivalent to three tons of TNT, creating shock waves that hit the ground.

The shock waves caused those loud booms and a fireball over ten times brighter than the full moon resulted from the meteor's disintegration.

MSEMA reported the fireball caused no injuries or property damage and ran parallel to the Mississippi River. The space object mvoed at a speed north of 55,000 miles per hour and broke into pieces in the Earth's atmosphere.