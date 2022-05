England’s matches in the Nations League this year and their qualifiers for Euro 2024 next year will be on free-to-air television after Channel 4 secured the broadcast rights.The deal means all six matches to be played by Gareth Southgate’s men in the Nations League in June and September will be shown live on the terrestrial broadcaster.In all, Channel 4 says the deal will cover 20 England internationals between now and 2024, but it does not cover the rights to matches at this year’s World Cup, which will be screened on the BBC and ITV.It will be the first time that...

