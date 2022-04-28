Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes, southwestern Claiborne, Jefferson and northeastern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lorman to near West Ferriday to near Aimwell. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Vidalia, Ferriday, Alcorn, Jonesville, Fayette, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Stanton, Rosefield, Lorman, Wildsville, Spokane, Stampley, Red Lick, Helena, Walters, Mcnair and Aimwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
