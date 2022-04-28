ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Washington, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32 degrees * WHERE...Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill or damage crops or other sensitive vegetation.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brazos FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Navasota, Millican, Anderson, Carlos and Roans Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MN
State
North Dakota State
City
Marshall, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Oslo, MN
County
Marshall County, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Yalobusha THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 TO EXPIRE AT 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI COAHOMA DESOTO LAFAYETTE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA YALOBUSHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BATESVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, HOLLY SPRINGS, MARKS, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, AND WATER VALLEY.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red River Of The North#Forks#Major Flood Stage
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Tolland; Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. Target Area: Franklin; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Richland and northern Franklin Parishes through 215 AM CDT At 120 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Start, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rayville, Mangham, Start, Delhi, Bakers, Warden, Holly Ridge, Archibald, Buckner, Crowville, Alto and Baskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Providence, Western Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Providence; Western Kent FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KENT COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Green, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Green; Hart; Larue; Marion; Nelson; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON...NORTHWESTERN GREEN LARUE...WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HART AND NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 317 AM EDT/217 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hodgenville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson, northwestern Green, Larue, west central Marion, northwestern Hart and northwestern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Lyons, Boundary Oak, Howardstown, Wabash, Bloyd, Bonnieville, Logsdon Valley, Vento, Hammonville and Tanner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Sunday noon through late evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edmonson; Grayson; Hardin; Hart; Larue A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Larue, Hart, southeastern Grayson, south central Hardin and eastern Edmonson Counties through 300 AM EDT/200 AM CDT/ At 228 AM EDT/128 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brownsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Munfordville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as cold as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley, including Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties in Vermont and Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS, AND MOST OF CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO LOWER BREWSTER COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening. Watch...From Monday evening through Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Tensas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Tensas, northern Concordia and Catahoula Parishes, southwestern Claiborne, Jefferson and northeastern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lorman to near West Ferriday to near Aimwell. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchez, Vidalia, Ferriday, Alcorn, Jonesville, Fayette, Clayton, Waterproof, Lee Bayou, Stanton, Rosefield, Lorman, Wildsville, Spokane, Stampley, Red Lick, Helena, Walters, Mcnair and Aimwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore .Rainfall amounts along the North Shore as of 3 AM range from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half. Additional amounts today will be up to another three quarters of an inch. Also, the snowpack will continue to melt. The runoff and snowmelt may lead to flooding. Rivers have been rising overnight and they will continue to do so. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Runoff from rainfall and continued snowmelt may cause flooding. Gauge reports so far are from three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half as of 3 am with another quarter to three quarters of inch possible today. Runoff from snowmelt will also occur. Rivers were rising and will continue to do so. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND MUCH OF SOUTHERN NEVADA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late this morning through early this evening. * WIND...Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph for areas northwest of Las Vegas, and southwest winds gusting to 35 mph for areas near and southeast of Las Vegas. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 8 to 15 percent in the lower elevations, and near 15 percent in the higher elevations. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy