Flood Warning issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Logan; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Logan, southwestern Butler and west central Warren Counties through 245 AM CDT At 217 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Russellville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Warren, northern Logan and southwestern Butler Counties, including the following locations... Justice, Insco, Dimple, Spa, Epleys, Leetown, Wolf Lick, Everett, Crossroad and Buffalo Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO