Traill County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Traill by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Washington, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32 degrees * WHERE...Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill or damage crops or other sensitive vegetation.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as cold as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley, including Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties in Vermont and Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Tolland; Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern New London, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex and Northern New Haven Counties. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 500 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Navasota, Millican, Anderson, Carlos and Roans Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Logan, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Logan; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Logan, southwestern Butler and west central Warren Counties through 245 AM CDT At 217 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Russellville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Warren, northern Logan and southwestern Butler Counties, including the following locations... Justice, Insco, Dimple, Spa, Epleys, Leetown, Wolf Lick, Everett, Crossroad and Buffalo Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Litchfield FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Litchfield County. In eastern New York, the mid Hudson Valley, Capital District, and northern Saratoga County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Green, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Green; Hardin; Hart; Larue; Marion; Nelson; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON...NORTHWESTERN GREEN LARUE...WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HART...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTIES At 305 AM EDT/205 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Hodgenville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Hodgenville around 310 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Ouachita FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Caldwell, Jackson and Ouachita. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, West Monroe, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Richwood, Chatham, Fondale, Luna, Lapine, Bosco, Pine Grove, Vixen and Millhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT/230 AM CDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NELSON...NORTHWESTERN GREEN LARUE...WEST CENTRAL MARION...NORTHWESTERN HART...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTIES At 305 AM EDT/205 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Hodgenville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Hodgenville around 310 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Providence, Western Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Providence; Western Kent FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KENT COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley ..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Christian; Muhlenberg; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Muhlenberg, southeastern Christian and Todd Counties through 230 AM CDT At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Dunmor in Muhlenberg County to near Oak Grove. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Dunmor around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Elkton. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 88 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as cold as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley, including Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties in Vermont and Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY

