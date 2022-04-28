Flood Warning issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson; Ouachita FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Caldwell, Jackson and Ouachita. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, West Monroe, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Richwood, Chatham, Fondale, Luna, Lapine, Bosco, Pine Grove, Vixen and Millhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
