After fatal shooting at Brickyard Mall, advocates urge people to speak out about domestic violence

By Meredith Barack
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Woman shot & killed in parking lot of Brickyard Mall in Belmont Cragin 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day after a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall , Belmont Cragin area leaders and organizations are calling for more people to speak out about domestic violence, and encouraging victims to take advantage of services and resources.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said 47-year-old Jennifer Hamilton's murder didn't have to happen.

Police have said she was in the parking lot outside the Target at the Brickyard Mall around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when someone approached her and shot her multiple times. Villegas has said she was killed by her 50-year-old husband, who drove himself to the Schiller Park Police Department after the shooting, and turned himself in.

Alphonso Hamilton, 50, was charged late Thursday with first-degree murder, Chicago Police announced.

Alphonso Hamilton Chicago Police

"It's tragic, because there were clues and hints that this violence was occurring, and people were quiet and silent on it, and I think that it's important that when these incidents occur, that people stand up, neighbors stand up. Call it out, so that way we don't find ourselves in a position where we have – in this case here – a woman that was shot and killed. This could have been prevented," Villegas said.

The alderman and other community leaders are urging others to speak up and reach out if they, too, are the victims of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence is something that's plaguing our city, plaguing our community, and we've been silent for way too long. And there's community members that know that incidents like these are occurring, and when they see something, they need to say something. There are resources that are out there," Villegas said.

Metropolitan Family Services executive director Ricardo Estrada said they have seen a 30% increase in demand for services related to domestic violence.

Fox News

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

