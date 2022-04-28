ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Legislature Reaches Deal Replenishing Jobless Claims Fund And Sending $500M To Frontline Workers

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YosZd_0fN5Y22e00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Legislative leaders on Thursday announced a long-awaited deal on frontline worker bonus checks and replenishing the state’s jobless claims fund to spare businesses tax increases, ending a political stalemate that lasted for months.

The agreement doubles the $ 250 million previously set aside for frontline workers to $500 million and it fully pays back debts owed to the federal government and refills the unemployment trust fund to pre-pandemic levels, which has a price tag of $2.7 billion.

The deal also includes $190 million for Gov. Tim Walz’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

“We came to a resolution that we feel is really quite good for the people of Minnesota,” Miller said.

An estimated 667,000 workers in Minnesota would qualify for the bonuses and there would be an application process through the Department of Labor and Industry.

If every single eligible worker applied, the checks would be $750, but that amount could increase depending on the interest.

The Minnesota Senate is poised to vote on legislation Thursday night and it could go to Walz’s desk for signature as early as Friday. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Walz spent months in meetings trying to find compromise.

“Our highest priority was ensuring that workers who were on the front lines of COVID receive the bonuses they were promised nearly a year ago,” Hortman said.

Democrats previously passed $1 billion for frontline workers but ultimately compromised with Republicans to get the checks moving since they were promised last summer.

Hortman didn’t hide her disappointment.

“Absolutely I’m frustrated. I don’t know how Senate Republicans can look at our frontline workers and say they don’t deserve a $1,500 bonus,” Hortman said, mentioning the size of the check if the plan was $1 billion.

Those who work in health care, long-term care, child care, school workers, food service workers, janitorial staff, and many more would qualify.

“Our goal is to get those checks out and in the pockets of frontline workers as soon as possible,” Miller said.

But that’s likely to take several months. A spokesperson at the Department of Labor and Industry said the agency would start to build an online application as quickly as possible once legislation is approved, but it doesn’t have a specific timeline yet of when Minnesotans can apply.

Too late for payroll taxes to get adjusted, but businesses will see credit or refund

As for businesses, this deal is still too close April 30 — when taxes are due — to reverse course.

Any adjustments to tax assessments will happen after that deadline, a spokeswoman from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said by email.

Businesses will see a credit on their account for future quarterly tax payments on unemployment insurance or they can apply for a refund. Refunds are more complex, the agency said, and DEED will provide instructions on how businesses can make that request.

Without action replenishing the unemployment trust fund, businesses were facing an average tax increase of 30%, according to data from DEED.

Minnesota owes the federal government more than $1.2 billion it borrowed during the pandemic to keep the fund afloat when it faced a surge of people who were out of work due to COVID-19. The $2.7 billion lawmakers agreed on would pay back the debt and refill the account and spare businesses a tax increase.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce welcomed action by lawmakers but said it should have happened sooner.

“Lawmakers finally using available funds to replenish pandemic-induced unemployment debt is welcome but long-overdue news,” Doug Loon, the chamber’s president and CEO, wrote in a statement. “Economic recovery cannot wait for partisan politics, and employers face real challenges now, including historic inflation and worker shortages.”

Steve Grove, the agency’s commissioner, hoped lawmakers would pass a proposal by March 15 but they didn’t move on it.

Who will qualify for bonus checks?

Here is a list of all the qualifying sectors for worker bonuses, according to previous House language that is expected to make it in the final bill. Eligible workers are also subject to income limitations:

  • long-term care and home care
  • health care
  • emergency responders
  • public health, social service, and regulatory service
  • courts and corrections
  • child care
  • schools, including charter schools, state schools, and higher education
  • food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale, and delivery
  • retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution, and delivery
  • temporary shelters and hotels
  • building services, including maintenance, janitorial, and security
  • public transit
  • ground and air transportation services
  • manufacturing
  • vocational rehabilitation

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Estimates 60% Of Residents Have Had COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,563 new cases and one more death due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,494 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Meanwhile, the state released new estimates indicating that health officials believe that about 60% of the state’s residents — or roughly 3.3 million people — have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That figure would be slightly higher than the national average of an estimated 57.7%. In comparison, the latest official figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,447,575, which includes...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Melissa Hortman
Person
Tim Walz
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Frontline#Payroll Taxes#Senate Republicans#Gop Senate#Wcco#The Minnesota Senate#Dfl House#Gop#Covid#Democrats
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
KFYR-TV

North Dakota rancher testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s ranchers are facing a number of challenges, and Wednesday, those issues were brought before the United States Senate. Senator John Hoeven introduced Pettibone rancher Shelly Ziesch to testify in front of the Senate Agriculture Committee this week. Ziesch, a fourth-generation farmer and rancher, emphasized the necessity North Dakota ranchers require for a more competitive marketplace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,642 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,503. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 1,979 New Cases, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after Minneapolis health leaders recommended everyone wear masks indoors due to an uptick in local COVID-19 cases, another 1,979 cases and five deaths were reported in the state. Overall, the state has logged over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases. According to state data, 12,508 people have died due to the virus since March of 2020. Case growth had slowed in recent months, dropping below the line of caution, but it now sits at 18 cases per 100,000 people,  considered to be in the “high risk” category. The hospitalization rate hovers just below the “high risk” category, with 4.3 admissions per...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy