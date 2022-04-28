ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 best griddles and grill pans to buy on Amazon in 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

When it comes to grilling, we often think it’s an outdoor activity. In most cases, you probably use your grill in the spring or summer, on a sunny day, in between grabbing a beer from the cooler or lounging on a float in your pool .

But what about the cold-weather months when grilling isn’t as easy? That’s where a quality grill pan comes in. Not only do they make grilling possible all year round, but they’re ideal for apartment dwellers or anyone looking to cook a crispy meal whenever they please.

Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars for a full-on grill , you can get nearly the same stunning sear marks from a handy grill pan. You could argue that you can achieve sear marks from your good-ole skillet (we love Caraway ‘s) but the ridges on a grill pan help you get a better sear and healthier result since the food is lying above its juices, grease and fats.

In an effort to help you purchase the best grill pan for your needs, we went to none other than powerhouse retailer, Amazon , to create our list of the top 8 options — from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Cuisinart and more.

1. Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan , $22, original price: $33
The Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan has more than 25,000 positive Amazon reviews and is currently on sale for just $22 — seems pretty hard to beat to us! Sauté, sear, fry, bake and stir fry to your heart’s content on this 10.5-inch pan.

buy now 2. All-Clad E7954064 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill Cookware , $50, original price: $60
This All-Clad option is another great pick. The heavy-gauge, hard-anodized cookware offers even heating and has three layers of safe, PFOA-free nonstick for long-lasting easy release. Plus it’s even oven safe up to 500°F and compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic cooktops (not induction compatible).

buy now 3. Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle With Handles , $50, original price: $75
The Lodge Pro-Grid Iron Grill & Griddle provides great heat retention and distribution and fits over two stovetop burners. Two easy-grip handles allow for easy lifting, flipping or hanging when you’re not using it. Cook up the perfect pancakes, eggs, chicken or steak on this baby!

buy now 4. Cuisinel Cast Iron Grill Pan and Glass Lid , $34, original price: $50
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, grill pan with a lid, pan scrapper and handle cover, this Cuisinel set is the one for you. The best part? It’s currently 32% off and has a 4.6-star rating.

buy now
5. Cuisinart 630-30 Chef’s Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 12-Inch Round Grill Pan , $24, original price: $34
Cuisinart’s round 12-inch grill pan is made with hard-anodized aluminum construction which provides superior heat conductivity, requiring less energy to achieve desired heat.

buy now 6. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill , $170
This edit wouldn’t be complete with the Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill — made by a brand that specializes in cast iron cookware !

buy now 7. ESLITE LIFE 9.5 Inch Nonstick Grill Pan , $30, original price: $37
With more than 2,700 Amazon reviews, an impressive 4.7-star rating and the price tag of just $30 — the Eslite Life Grill Pan has got to be worth the hype. It comes in three different sizes and is made of eco-friendly, non-stick material.

buy now 8. Blackstone Tabletop Griddle , $160, original price: $200
While not technically a griddle plan, if you’re looking for a way to cook quality meals without the hassle of using a grill outdoors, consider this Blackstone Tabletop Griddle that’s currently on sale for $40 less than normal.

buy now

For more recommendations, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

