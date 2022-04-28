ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here’s the Paramore Song Billie Eilish Says Is Her ‘All Time Favorite’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nearly a week after bringing her onstage as a special guest at Coachella , Billie Eilish is continuing to shower Hayley Williams and her band Paramore with love. While answering fan questions on her Instagram Story, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter revealed which of the pop -punk band’s songs is undoubtedly her favorite.

Responding to one follower who asked what her “fav” Paramore songs are, Eilish simply posted a screenshot of one of the band’s tracks playing on Spotify with the volume bar turned all the way up. “All time favorite,” she wrote of the song, which was — drumroll, please — the Brand New Eyes album closer, “All I Wanted.”

The seven-time Grammy winner was also asked by a fan to share a behind-the-scenes Coachella photo of her with Williams, who joined her for her second headlining set at the festival on Saturday (April 23) for a surprise performance of Paramore’s “Misery Business.” Eilish responded with an adorable snapshot of herself — mouth wide open with excitement — standing next to Williams, their cheeks squished against each other and one of the “Simmer” singer’s hands pressed lovingly to Eilish’s face.

That night, Williams also joined in on Eilish’s fan favorite song “Happier Than Ever,” an emo pop-punk ballad that has Paramore’s influence written all over it. The title track of the “Bad Guy” singer’s sophomore album is reminiscent of “All I Wanted” in particular, with both songs featuring piercing electric guitars that crusade throughout and lyrics about feelings of love that weren’t reciprocated properly.

Eilish also answered questions about her current favorite song — Blur’s 1997 track “Beetlebum” — her childhood celebrity crush Buffy The Vampire Slayer ‘s Sarah Michelle Gellar — and whether she’s been drawing lately — no, but she did share a photo of her most recent sketch, a girl lying on the floor with her knees pressed together, the words “I’ve got so much love to give” written above her. She obliged one person’s request for behind-the-scenes footage of her working on her recently-announced The Simpsons cameo as well, uploading a seconds-long clip of her standing in front of a microphone where she recorded her lines.

Listen to “All I Wanted,” Billie Eilish’s favorite Paramore track, below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Watch Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams duet Paramore's Misery Business at Coachella

Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish at the second leg of Coachella this past weekend to perform an acoustic version of Paramore's signature emo rock anthem, Misery Business. The duet, which took place on Saturday April 23, saw the Paramore singer performing the hit for the first time since 2018. Introducing...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Doja Cat Debut New Song “Vegas” & Perform With Rico Nasty At Coachella

Last night, Doja Cat played what must be the biggest show of her career thus far — a spot on the Coachella mainstage just before headliners the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. On that stage, Doja put on a huge production with an elaborate set and a whole lot of costumes and choreography. She also threw in a couple of surprises, including a pair of new songs and appearances from collaborators Rico Nasty and Tyga.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
extratv

Naomi Judd Dies at 76, Daughters Confirm in Heartbreaking Statement

Three weeks after performing with daughter Wynonna Judd for the last time at the 2022 CMT Awards, country legend Naomi Judd has died at 76. In a statement posted to social media, her daughters — Wynonna and actress Ashley Judd — said, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Instagram Story
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Las Villa Experiment With Bachata in New Single ‘La Carta’: Watch the Video

Click here to read the full article. Las Villa, who have dipped their toes in trap, perreo, and pop, are now experimenting with bachata in their new single “La Carta,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28). The Colombian-born duo, comprised of twins Laura and Lucia, present their new single composed by themselves alongside Vibarco, La Pardo, and Casta (who also produced the track). “La Carta” fuses traditional bachata rhythms with edgy urbano beats, and tells the story of a letter where an ex-partner claims they have changed, but Las Villa believes not for the best. “Now I see you using Balenciaga...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy