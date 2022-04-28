ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold demand climbed 34% in the first quarter as investors looked for safety from soaring inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says World Gold Council

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
  • Gold demand jumped 34% in the first quarter of 2022, according to the World Gold Council.
  • Gold benefitted from its status as an inflation hedge and a safety play in light of stronger inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The demand increase during the quarter was 19% above the five-year average.

