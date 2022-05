The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million ($1.15 million AAV) with forward Sam Lafferty. "Sam's speed and up-tempo style is the brand of hockey we hope to see the team play over the coming years," General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "He has showcased those skills since we acquired him. Sam adds a dynamic to our roster that allows him to fit seamlessly throughout the lineup and give our coaches a reliable forward that can be trusted in nearly every situation."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO