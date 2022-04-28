Silver Room Sound System Block Party will return as a two-day fest

April is here, which means lots of us are thinking about our environmental impact ahead of Earth Day. Fighting climate change goes way beyond any individual action, but there are still some small yet significant ways you can live more sustainably here in Chicago—all while building community, saving money and sleeping a little more soundly knowing that the items from your spring cleaning purge will stay out of a landfill. And, hey, the more people who make changes, the bigger the impact, right? Here are some events, organizations and shops in Chicago to help you make an impact this Earth Day.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO