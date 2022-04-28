Silver Room Sound System Block Party will return as a two-day fest

West Lakeview will be a little less sweet on April 30, when the neighborhood will say goodbye to Dinkel's Bakery after a century of service. Owner Norm Dinkel announced the bakery's closure at the end of the month on April 5, eliciting a collective, phantom cry of "Nooooooo!" across the North Side. In the years since Joseph and Antonie Dinkel opened their family bakery in 1922, Dinkel's has become a beloved institution, from early commuters becoming office heroes by surprising colleagues with boxes of delicious doughnuts to lines snaking out the door for boxes of paczki, a Chicago Fat Tuesday favorite. West Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighbors have celebrated holidays, triumphs and tragedies with Dinkel's sweets, from lamb cakes and Thanksgiving pies to wedding and baby shower cakes to baked goods for grieving families for funerals.
