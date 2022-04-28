ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Silver Room Sound System Block Party will return as a two-day fest

By Lindsay Eanet
Time Out Chicago
Time Out Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All over the city, the signs of summer are returning. The temperatures are going up, the calendars are filling and plans are being made. And one announcement this week has been met with a particularly joyful response from longtime fans—the return of the Silver Room Sound System Block Party following a...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Chicago

A Wilco-themed pop-up market debuts in Chicago

There are many ways to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, the beloved classic from local indie heroes Wilco. You can take a selfie in front of the highly Instagrammable Marina City towers, which appear on the album's cover. You can take a ride down Lake Shore Drive blasting "I'm the Man Who Loves You," feeling the wind in your hair and reminiscing about your glory days. And don't forget to leave milk and cookies under the Wilco Tree for Jeff Tweedy (otherwise he won't bring you any presents).
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Art on theMART is back with two climate change-themed programs

Ah, the signs of spring in Chicago. There's the pollen, the baseball, the construction, the locals clamoring for a seat at their favorite patio. Another sign of spring? The return of Art on TheMART, the massive, vivid rotating art projection exhibition on the side of the iconic Merchandise Mart building overlooking the Riverwalk in the Loop. Following its launch in 2018, Art on TheMART has become the largest permanent digital art projection in the world, and a favorite of tourists and locals seeking something fun and free to do downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Time Out Chicago

Chicago’s e-scooters will return to city streets this May

After two pilot programs, e-scooters will finally become a (semi) permanent fixture in Chicago: Today, the Mayor's Office, Chicago Department of Transportation and Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced the launch of the first docked bike and scooter system in the nation. The city selected three scooter companies—Lime, Spin, and Superpedestrian—for a two-year permit that will provide 3,000 scooters, which are expected to hit the streets in early May.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Beloved West Lakeview bakery Dinkel’s to close this month

West Lakeview will be a little less sweet on April 30, when the neighborhood will say goodbye to Dinkel's Bakery after a century of service. Owner Norm Dinkel announced the bakery's closure at the end of the month on April 5, eliciting a collective, phantom cry of "Nooooooo!" across the North Side. In the years since Joseph and Antonie Dinkel opened their family bakery in 1922, Dinkel's has become a beloved institution, from early commuters becoming office heroes by surprising colleagues with boxes of delicious doughnuts to lines snaking out the door for boxes of paczki, a Chicago Fat Tuesday favorite. West Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighbors have celebrated holidays, triumphs and tragedies with Dinkel's sweets, from lamb cakes and Thanksgiving pies to wedding and baby shower cakes to baked goods for grieving families for funerals.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Here are Chicago’s 2022 Michelin-starred restaurants

Get ready to make some reservations, because the 2022 Michelin Guide star rankings for Chicago are officially here. A total of 23 restaurants landed on this year's list—down from last year's roster of 24 spots—with four newcomers earning a place in the one-star category. The new additions to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Time Out Chicago

How to start your sustainability journey in Chicago this Earth Day

April is here, which means lots of us are thinking about our environmental impact ahead of Earth Day. Fighting climate change goes way beyond any individual action, but there are still some small yet significant ways you can live more sustainably here in Chicago—all while building community, saving money and sleeping a little more soundly knowing that the items from your spring cleaning purge will stay out of a landfill. And, hey, the more people who make changes, the bigger the impact, right? Here are some events, organizations and shops in Chicago to help you make an impact this Earth Day.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

J.P. Graziano, Malört and Wieners Circle announce merger as ‘J.P. Wienerlört’

The people demanded it, and now it's here. Which people? We're not sure, but certainly some of you. Today, three Chicago icons—profane char-dog slingers The Wieners Circle, magical Italian meat playground J.P. Graziano and beloved/hated Wormwood demon-spirit Malört—announced plans to merge into the unholy Chicago Voltron of your dreams and become: J.P. Wienerlort.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Chatting with Michelin’s chief inspector about the 2022 Chicago stars

Last week, the Michelin Guide released its 2022 lineup of Chicago restaurants, recognizing 23 local eateries with one, two or three of its coveted stars. Aside from the usual fine dining standouts—like perennially three-starred Alinea—this year’s selection included four new one-starred spots, including Chicago’s first-ever Middle Eastern star (Galit) and the world’s first-ever Filipino star (Kasama).
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Husband-and-wife teams at Andros Taverna, Kasama unite for ‘Pausing for the Cause’

Two Chicago culinary husband-and-wife teams are coming together next month to collaborate for an important cause. On May 2, Chefs Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen of contemporary Greek restaurant Andros Taverna and Chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Michelin-starred Filipino fine-dining favorite Kasama have teamed up for an “extravagant” special menu, as Andros Taverna plays host for Pausing for the Cause, a fundraiser supporting suicide prevention activities at Vibrant Emotional Health.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
B98.5

A New Augusta Restaurant Could Be Coming To Mill Park

Last summer, we learned that a pair of well-known local entrepreneurs were in talks to turn the one surviving building of the Edwards Mill complex into a new eatery. The two story brick building, which overlooks the current Mill Park, was to become a wine and tapas place. According to...
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Chicago

A Pixar-themed mini-golf course is headed to Navy Pier

Chicago's home to no shortage of themed mini-golf courses, from the itty-bitty urban landscapes at City Mini Golf in Maggie Daley Park to bird-shaped obstacles at Douglass 18 within Douglass Park—and starting this summer, mini golf enthusiasts can try to hit a hole-in-one among beloved cartoon characters at a Pixar-themed course that's coming to to Navy Pier.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Chicago

Two adorable matcha-centric cafés just opened in Chicago

It’s a good time to be a matcha lover in Chicago! Over the past week, two new cafés—KyoMatcha in Chinatown and Matcha Cita in the West Loop—officially opened their doors, offering everything from decadent matcha lattes and soft serve to layered crepe cakes and mochi (plus tons of other matcha-infused treats).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Time Out Chicago

Time Out Chicago

Chicago, IL
188
Followers
803
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy