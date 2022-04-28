Park City thief busted after stealing two mountain bikes worth $14k

PARK CITY, Utah — A bike thief was recently arrested after allegedly stealing two mountain bikes with a combined value of roughly $14,000, according to the Park City Police Department.

After being apprehended by Park City Police officers, the detained suspect declared he had stolen the two mountain bikes from a local resort because he made a “stupid decision” to take them.

To make the arrest, officers and detectives converged on the scene and viewed security camera footage. They identified the suspect as an employee who worked in the area where the bikes were locked-up.

Surveillance video shows that the thief parked his car nearby and later returned to his vehicle with a bike frame, which he put in the trunk. Video also shows the suspect returning to his car again and again, carrying additional parts of the bikes and placing them in the back seat of his car.

Detectives later tracked the suspect to Salt Lake City where they located him riding one of the stolen bikes. He was then placed under arrest and charged with felony theft.

