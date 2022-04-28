ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: nVent Electric's Earnings

NVent Electric NVT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that nVent Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44. nVent Electric bulls will hope to hear the...

