The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 29 DAYS AGO