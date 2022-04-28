ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

WSB-TV Atlanta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd has appealed his conviction, saying among other things that the jury was intimidated by ongoing sometimes violent protests and prejudiced by excessive pre-trial publicity. Derek Chauvin asked the...

www.wsbtv.com

