Last month, in an attempt to create an "inclusive and respectful" environment, Google hid YouTube dislike counts for viewers. That was a pretty controversial move, and now Google's turning its attention to the "like" button next. Worry not, though, because you're neither losing the ability to give videos a thumbs-up, nor see how many other viewers agree. Instead, tapping the "like" button has picked up a cheerful little animation to make liking a video that much more exciting.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO