ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Earnings Outlook For Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28. Moog Inc. Class...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Stock#Stock Performance#Outlook For Moog Inc#Eps
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting Begins; Company Reveals Major Stock Purchases In Q1

After a two-year hiatus, this year’s “Woodstock for Capitalists” returns to Omaha, Nebraska as an in-person gathering. What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) annual shareholder meeting takes place on Saturday, 91-year-old chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be addressing investors, along with 98-year-old Charlie Munger, the long-time second-in-command at the firm.
OMAHA, NE
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gaia's Earnings Outlook

Gaia GAIA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gaia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Gaia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Google 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.49%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion. Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Varonis Systems's Earnings Outlook

Varonis Systems VRNS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Varonis Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Varonis Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Galmed Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Kemper Earnings Preview

Kemper KMPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kemper will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.13. Kemper bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Green Plains Earnings Preview

Green Plains GPRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Green Plains will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20. Green Plains bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy