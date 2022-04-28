ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Who is the best boys thrower in Oregon high school track and field?

By JD Humburg
 2 days ago

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top throwers in Oregon high school boys track and field .

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know which athlete you think is best — or the one who will hold the top mark come season’s end.

Voting will conclude May 12 at 11:59 p.m. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll!

Photo by Taylor Balkom

