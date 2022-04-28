ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What to watch this weekend: Liam Neeson thriller 'Memory,' Hulu's teen rom-com 'Crush'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Hollywood is giving us a little breather before the summer movie season begins in earnest next weekend with " Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ."

But there are still some new films in the offing before the deluge of big-budget fare. On tap for the weekend are a new Liam Neeson thriller , a queer teen romantic comedy on Hulu, a French love story on Amazon Prime, a freaky Finnish horror movie from Sundance Film Festival , a Marilyn Monroe documentary and a Bruce Willis double feature (especially good if you need another nostalgic action-hero fix after Nicolas Cage's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent").

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their on-demand debut:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbGj2_0fN5OrkU00
Liam Neeson (right, with Scot Williams) stars as a hitman with a moral code – and Alzheimer's – in the action thriller "Memory." RICO TORRES/OPEN ROAD FILMS/BRIARCLIFF ENTERTAINMENT

If you live for Liam Neeson as an aging action hero: 'Memory'

Adding to the Irish actor's killer oeuvre is director Martin Campbell's thriller, which casts Neeson as an expert hit man wrestling with Alzheimer's. He refuses a job that involves murdering a child, leading to an incident that sends the bad guy on a quest of vengeance against the worst guys, with an FBI agent (Guy Pearce) in hot pursuit. The memory-loss aspect is at least an interesting wrinkle that boosts a fairly average action flick, and props to the knowing inclusion of Pearce in a film that sports shades of "Memento."

Where to watch: In theaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feBXG_0fN5OrkU00
Paige (Rowan Blanchard, right) grows closer to classmate AJ (Auli'i Cravalho) when she joins the school track team in the teen rom-com "Crush." HULU

If you're more than ready for an inclusive story of young love: 'Crush'

The old high school rom-com template gets tweaked a few ways for this charmer. Paige (Rowan Blanchard) is a talented artist who has been crushing on popular girl Gabriela (Isabella Ferreira) forever and decides to join the track team to get closer. But when Gabriela's sister AJ ("Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho) is tasked with training her and they form a bond, Paige's hope for a lesbian romance quickly becomes a complicated love triangle. It plays out fairly predictably, though Blanchard and Cravalho have a nice chemistry and a mystery subplot adds some needed intrigue.

Where to watch: Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XStyj_0fN5OrkU00
Siiri Solalinna plays a 12-year-old gymnast who cares for a mysterious giant bird egg in the horror satire "Hatching." IFC MIDNIGHT

If you're not a fan of keeping animals in the house: 'Hatching'

This unsettling yet at times heartwarming Finnish gem that premiered at Sundance brings a satirical edge to bonkers body horror. Siiri Solalinna plays a 12-year-old gymnast who has her entire life documented by her demanding vlogger mom. One day the youngster finds an egg in the forest, nestles it in her bed, and after inexplicably growing to a huge size, the thing hatches an otherworldly beast. The girl winds up being an adoptive mom as the creature evolves into a terrifying new form, leading to a chilling climax in a cleverly creepy narrative about adolescence and parenthood

Where to watch: In theaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vdJp_0fN5OrkU00
Sophie Marceau plays a French director who moves to Los Angeles after the death of her mom in the romantic dramedy "I Love America." PETER IOVINO

If you dig middle-aged folks getting a new lease on life: 'I Love America'

Sophie Marceau – who film fans might know from "Braveheart" and the 007 entry "The World Is Not Enough" – plays a French director who moves to Los Angeles for a fresh start after her mother, once a famous singer, dies. Part of this reinvention involves diving into the world of dating apps, where she meets a younger man (Colin Woodell), yet director Lisa Azuelos' rather saucy and autobiographical film also deftly deals with the middle-age main character still struggling with forgiveness and an emotionally traumatic past.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3D6r_0fN5OrkU00
Marilyn Monroe's complicated relationship with the Kennedys is at the heart of the new Netflix documentary "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes." NETFLIX

If you're all about Hollywood conspiracy theories: 'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes'

Much of the film is a by-the-numbers chronicle of Monroe's rise to superstardom, though the most illuminating material arises with author Anthony Summers' interview tapes with actors, filmmakers and Monroe acquaintances that dig into her career as well as her mysterious death in 1962. Summers looks at the surrounding fishiness: Was her overdose a suicide, an accident or was she murdered? Were the Kennedys involved? While there's not a lot of definite answers to juicy questions, the best parts offer a fascinating examination of the darker aspects of Monroe's story.

Where to watch: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qY1iV_0fN5OrkU00
Malin Akerman (far left) and Lorenza Izzo star as two women who escape into the New Mexico desert but have visions of the cult leader (Chris Messina) they left behind in the twisty thriller "The Aviary." SABAN FILMS

If you're addicted to cult movies: 'The Aviary'

The twisty thriller stars Malin Akerman and Lorenza Izzo as two woman who flee from a cult – and its persuasive and smarmy leader (Chris Messina) – into the New Mexico desert. There are trust issues between them, however, and making matters worse (more so than a pesky sprained ankle) is the strange visions and wondering if they really escaped this insidious guy's clutches. The film brings up a lot of issues (brainwashing, gender politics, the dangers of a cult of personality) but settles on just being an average survival thriller rather than striving for something more.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV , Vudu , Google Play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlU2b_0fN5OrkU00
Bruce Willis plays a former CIA agent forced to deal with an old nemesis he thought dead in the action sequel "Fortress: Sniper's Eye." KENNETH REXACH

If you want to honor a legend: 'Corrective Measures'/'Fortress: Sniper's Eye'

Willis' retirement after an aphasia diagnosis means fans need to see him now while they can, and two new indie action films feature the "Die Hard" icon in supporting roles. "Corrective Measures" puts a superhero spin on the prison breakout picture, with Michael Rooker as the conniving warden of a jail for supervillains and Willis plays a mind-controlling, Hannibal Lecter-esque master criminal. And in the "Fortress" sequel, Willis stars as a former CIA agent heading up a high-tech bunker – and recuperating from a rescue mission – forced to face an old nemesis (Chad Michael Murray).

Where to watch: Tubi for "Measures," Apple TV and Vudu for "Fortress"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIGEJ_0fN5OrkU00
Nathan Drake (Tom Holland, right) partners with fortune hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg) to find Magellan's lost gold in the action-adventure "Uncharted." CLAY ENOS

Also on streaming

  • " Uncharted ," the hit video game adaptation starring Tom Holland as a young fortune hunter and Mark Wahlberg as his partner, is available to stream on Apple TV and on-demand platforms.
  • And if you don't have Disney+, Pixar's newest animated comedy, "Turning Red" – about a Chinese-Canadian teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited – is also now on demand .

