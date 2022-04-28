ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ex-Tampa City Council member seeks county hearing officer post

By C.T. Bowen
 2 days ago
OCTAVIO JONES | Times Former Tampa City Council member John Dingfelder is seeking a new role in local government. He applied to be a land use hearing officer for Hillsborough County. [ OCTAVIO JONES | Tampa Bay Times ]

TAMPA — Seven weeks after resigning his Tampa City Council seat to end a public records lawsuit, John Dingfelder is seeking another job in local government: land use hearing officer for Hillsborough County.

The March 12 settlement of the lawsuit filed by development consultant Stephen Michelini prohibits Dingfelder from running for council, mayor or seeking an appointed position dealing with city zoning or land-use issues for five years.

However, the settlement doesn’t mention overseeing land-uses cases in unincorporated Hillsborough.

Dingfelder couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

Michelini sued Dingfelder in October, accusing him of failing to turn over public records from his and his wife’s personal email accounts. Dingfelder initially said the allegations were baseless and an attempt at “trying to silence me as a defender of neighborhoods.”

In a written apology to Michelini attached to the settlement, Dingfelder said he “engaged in activities that were contrary to the spirit and intent of open government and transparency.” The settlement also prohibited Dingfelder from talking to the media about the reason he resigned.

Michelini’s attorney, Ethan Loeb, said Dingfelder’s application to the county violates the spirit of the settlement.

“I think it’s a joke,” said Loeb. “I would be shocked and extremely disappointed if the county commission majority all decided to put John Dingfelder back into public service.”

The county’s land use officers serve two roles. They act as zoning hearing masters in which they conduct public hearings on rezoning applications and so-called major modifications to existing land uses. They also oversee hearings requesting variances or special exceptions such as permission for a business to serve alcohol. Afterward, they must issue written recommendations to the Hillsborough County Commission, which has the final say.

The part-time job pays $75 an hour and is capped at $75,000 annually.

The county’s current land-use hearing officers, Susan Finch, a certified planner, and attorney Pamela Jo Hatley, applied March 3 to have their contracts renewed. The new applicants are Dingfelder, a lawyer, and Walt Norko, an engineer from Trinity. The final decision on how many officers to hire rests with county commissioners.

Commissioner Pat Kemp said she was not worried about Dingfelder’s candidacy.

“I’m not concerned because of the circumstances under which he left,” she said. “We do not know a thing about it because there was a gag order put on it. So we don’t know if there was anything wrong.”

“As far as I’m concerned, I have no evidence that John Dingfelder did anything objectionable.”

Ditto for the allegations of ethics code violations, Kemp said, because “that’s not being tried. We don’t have any evidence of that.”

“Perception might be an issue, for sure. But that’s all that we do have.”

Dingfelder, a former assistant county attorney, cited that experience, plus his time on the city’s variance board and Tampa City Council in his application to commissioners.

“I used my knowledge of land use and my litigation skills to ask applicants and opponents tough and pointed questions to help my board make defensible land use decisions, based on the evidence presented ...

“As your land use hearing officer, I would continue using these finely honed skills; asking the tough questions to ensure that all applicants and citizens get a fair hearing and to provide you with defensible recommendations, based on the competent and substantial evidence in the record.”

Dingfelder’s lawyer, Jay Daigneault, recently told the Tampa Bay Times his client took his advice to resign from council rather than risk the financial liability of paying Michelini’s legal fees if he lost the case. The city attorney’s office had previously said it would not represent Dingfelder in the lawsuit.

“This had nothing to do with acquisition of public records,” said Daigneault. “This case, in my view, was about removing John Dingfelder from office by any means necessary. He got put in an untenable position financially and he was offered no choice.”

Loeb called that “a false narrative.”

“John resigned after his expert confirmed that there were public records missing despite them trying to recover them — that they were deleted,” Loeb said. “It’s as simple as that. I think this financial story they are spinning is absolute nonsense.”

