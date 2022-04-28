ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Open Arms Healthcare Center opens in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – My Brother’s Keeper is expanding clinical services in Hattiesburg with Open Arms Healthcare Center.

Organization leaders said the center’s healthcare model prioritizes health equity, health disparity stigma reduction and addresses preventative health care voids.

Organizational Development Director Deja Abdul-Haqq said Forrest County’s sexually transmitted disease infection rate nearly doubles the state averages. Clinical staff are trained to provide education and access to prevention tools.

The center will also offer primary healthcare, mental healthcare, family planning support and social services.

(Courtesy: Open Arms Healthcare Center)

Neighbors are invited to attend the center’s grand opening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. The center is located at 1711 Hardy Street. There will be food, music and giveaways.

WDAM-TV

Community reacts to new overpass coming to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The long waits to get across the train tracks in Hattiesburg are slowly coming to an end. Danny Ramshur lives in Forrest County. Although he doesn’t travel to downtown Hattiesburg often, he has been caught by the train. “Sitting in traffic waiting, as it gets...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Expanding Pearlcomm's fiber network

This is now the third Open Arms location in Mississippi. This marks the third functioning Chick-Fil-A in Hattiesburg. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the purpose of changing the ordinance is to open business opportunities that were previously not allowed during events. Non-licensed job fiar for Petal School District. Updated: Apr....
PETAL, MS
