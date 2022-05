The photo of the week this week is from Paul Marcotte. The photo is of an Eastern Screech Owl in Fort Collins. What a shot! Great work, Paul. Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO