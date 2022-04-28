ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Norton’s New Exhibition a Glass Act

By John Thomason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth Lipman’s installation “One & Others” never ceases to stagger. Positioned, like death itself, at the very end of the Norton’s new exhibition “Years of Glass,” Lipman’s fragile array of standing and fallen glassware spread atop a black coffin is endlessly suggestive....

