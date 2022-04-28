ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher Grasso

WETM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Grasso is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Grasso is charged with two counts of...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 2

Johnny tyler
2d ago

is this a joke? twin Tiers man won't even go to jail if they find him should be the headline here. you guys making this man sound like corn pop. how about writing a story democrats bail reform instead. do better.

Reply(1)
6
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Police searching for owners of dogs accused in attack

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for the owners of two dogs that investigators say attacked a dog and its owner in Hanover Township. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the owner of the two dogs pictured below. Police say they were seen running […]
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chemung, NY
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NEWS10 ABC

Second victim in Thruway fatal crash identified

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of M…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
WBRE

Police arrest man on felony indecent assault

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested by Old Lycoming Township Police on a felony charge of indecent assault. Police say, Lucas Butler, 18, was arrested and charged, stemming from a 911 call by a Lycoming Township mother, on Wednesday, April 06, 2022. According to law enforcement, the mother reported that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Man dies after allergic reaction in Penn Yan

Police say they were called to a medical emergency call at the intersection of Monell and Lake streets in the village of Penn Yan on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m. first responders were called for an unconscious male in a vehicle. When they arrived- officers found the male- and forced entry into the truck to pull him from the vehicle.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for grand larceny, stolen vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was accused of multiple thefts and stolen vehicles in less than a year will be going to prison, according to the Chemung County Court. The Court told 18 News on April 25 that Damion Mathews, 23, was sentenced to one to three years in a state prison […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

4 arrested after police pursuit ends on Rochester's northwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people were arrested after a police pursuit that started in Rochester, entered Gates and ended on Rochester's northwest side Friday afternoon. New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a seatbelt violation, and during the pursuit, troopers say they saw someone throw a loaded 9 mm handgun from the vehicle as well as a small bag of cocaine. Troopers say the crash ended when the driver hit an uninvolved vehicle and a police vehicle and a brief struggle between the suspects and arresting officers.
ROCHESTER, NY

