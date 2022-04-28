ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Authorities: Daniel Boone student brought stolen gun to school, gave it to student originally arrested

By Mackenzie Moore
 2 days ago

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 13, Washington County deputies arrested a Daniel Boone High School student for bringing a handgun to school. Over two weeks later, another minor has been charged in connection with the incident.

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, a juvenile brought the gun to school and gave it to the student who was originally arrested. The initial report had described the event as isolated, “involving only the student who brought the unloaded handgun onto the school campus.”

An investigation revealed that the most recently charged juvenile had allegedly stolen the firearm from a Washington County home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) charged the student with possession of a firearm on school property and theft of property.

The juvenile remains in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and will appear in Washington County Juvenile Court at a later date, according to a release.

Washington County Schools is aware of the investigation and its findings, and further disciplinary actions could follow.

