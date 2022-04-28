Authorities: Daniel Boone student brought stolen gun to school, gave it to student originally arrested
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 13, Washington County deputies arrested a Daniel Boone High School student for bringing a handgun to school. Over two weeks later, another minor has been charged in connection with the incident.Daniel Boone student taken into custody after bringing unloaded handgun to school
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, a juvenile brought the gun to school and gave it to the student who was originally arrested. The initial report had described the event as isolated, “involving only the student who brought the unloaded handgun onto the school campus.”
An investigation revealed that the most recently charged juvenile had allegedly stolen the firearm from a Washington County home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) charged the student with possession of a firearm on school property and theft of property.Judge finds Hunger First director guilty on multiple charges
The juvenile remains in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and will appear in Washington County Juvenile Court at a later date, according to a release.
Washington County Schools is aware of the investigation and its findings, and further disciplinary actions could follow.
