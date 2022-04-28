ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis facing lawsuit after man says police dog bit him ‘so deep you can see his bone’

By Robert Rodriguez
 2 days ago

A 28-year-old man who alleges he was left with permanent injuries after being attacked by a Clovis police dog is suing the city.

Jamal Jones of Fresno alleges he was racially profiled, attacked with excessive force and unlawfully stopped on May 3, 2021. He is seeking damages for injuries, loss of wages and emotional distress.

Jones, a construction worker, recounted the events that night while speaking at a press conference Thursday outside of the Robert E. Coyle Federal Building in Fresno. He has filed a 33-page civil rights lawsuit in federal court.

According to Jones and his lawyers, he had just dropped off a relative in Clovis and was on his way home on Ashlan Avenue, just west of the Highway 168 off ramp. That’s when a Clovis police officer pulled him over.

Attorney Rodney Diggs, of IMW in Los Angeles, said the officer told Jones he pulled him over because the tinting on his windows was too dark.

In the body cam footage, provided by Jones’s attorneys, you can see three officers in and around Jones’s sedan, asking him not to reach for what appears to be a handgun tucked on side of the driver’s seat.

“Don’t reach or you are going to get shot,” one of the officers said on the video footage.

Jones responds by saying, “I am not reaching for anything sir, what are you talking about.“

One of the officers removes the gun a few seconds before Jones attempts to get out of the car. But he has difficulty getting out because the seat belt is still hooked.

The officers order him to stop resisting, but Jones appears to be tangled in the seat belt as the officers try to pull him away from the car.

One of the officers continued to tell Jones to stop resisting and Jones responded with “I am not resisting.”

One of the officers applies a Taser to the side of Jones’s body as another officer rushes to his vehicle to retrieve a police dog.

As the dog approaches, Jones is already on the ground. The officer yelled, “You are going to get bit,” the footage shows.

The dog proceeded to clamp down on Jones’s leg and shake it violently.

Diggs alleges the use of the police dog was extremely excessive and unwarranted. He said Jones was complying with officers.

“But the dog still attacks him and begins ripping flesh from his leg,” Diggs said.

James Bryant of the Cochran Law Firm in Los Angeles, who is also representing Jones, accused the Clovis Police officers of using a pretext — the heavily tinted windows — to stop Jones as he drove through Clovis. He said police had no reasonable suspicion to stop him.

“We really know what this is,” Bryant said. “He was Black. He was a Black man driving on the road that night and the officer said in his mind, here is a suspicious looking individual.”

To prove the racial bias by police, Bryant said one of the officers said to Jones as he was being treated at the hospital: “Your caramel skin must have tasted so good because that dog really ate you up well.”

Bryant said the injuries to Jones’s leg were so severe that he may not be able to walk again or work in construction.

Asked what was going through his mind when he was the ground with police on him. “I just didn’t want to lose my life that night,” Jones said.

Jamal Jones says he is suing the City of Clovis after being left with permanent injures from a police dog bite. Courtesy Ivie, McNeill, Wyatt, Purcell & Diggs, Cochran Firm, Chandler Law.

Jones is being represented by attorneys Diggs, Bryant and Stuart Chandler of the Chandler Law firm in Fresno.

As a result of May 3 incident, Jones was charged with three felonies:, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting public or peace officer.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Clovis Police Department held its own press conference Thursday, challenging the allegations made by Jones and his attorney’s.

Supporters of Jamal Jones arrive at a news conference with a sign and photo showing Jones’ injuries after a traffic stop last year, before lawyers for Jones announced a lawsuit with be filed against the Clovis Police Department, accusing the department of racial profiling, excessive force and severe injury from a police canine, outside the Robert E Coyle Federal Building in downtown Fresno on Thursday, April 28, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Lawyers for Jamal Jones, center, stand near photos of Jones’ injuries from a police canine during a 2021 traffic stop while holding a news conference to announce a lawsuit with be filed against the Clovis Police Department, accusing the department of racial profiling, excessive force and severe injury from a police canine, outside the Robert E Coyle Federal Building in downtown Fresno on Thursday, April 28, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Jamal Jones, left, looks skyward while his lawyer Rodney Diggs holds a sign with a photo showing Jones’ injuries after a traffic stop in Clovis last year, during a news conference to announce a lawsuit with be filed against the Clovis Police Department, accusing the department of racial profiling, excessive force and severe injury from a police canine, outside the Robert E Coyle Federal Building in downtown Fresno on Thursday, April 28, 2022. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Gloria De La Peña
2d ago

I'm Mexican and my uncle has been stopped by Clovis PD 3 time in the last year after dropping my cousin (his son) off at his apartment by Barstow and 168. We are law abiding citizens, no tattoos, don't have any criminal background, don't even have speeding or parking tickets on our record, yet we get stopped and asked why we're in the area at midnight. They ask what my cousin's name is that we dropped off. Luckily, we don't do drugs or own guns or anything like that. They let us go every time, but why do we have to get stopped and questioned when we aren't doing anything? I grew up in Clovis and cops were always messing with us. Just questions during stops. Never got a ticket, but if we were to fight back, we'd be in jail or dead! Clovis has grown since I lived there. this was from 73'-91'. Now my cousin lives there and I hate taking him home. So much for taking him home after a party so that he doesn't drink and drive. SMH

user 676
2d ago

Police can pull over anyone, anytime, anywhere. Reasonable suspicion! Tazor, police canine? Unlawfully pulled over, then why fight & resist. Obviously this person brought on this altercation. His name tells the story.

America777
1d ago

Exprired tags & illegal tint are justified reasons to pull someone over! How did he know this person was black through the tint. The officers saw his firearm, then add his priors of resisting and assault? Please. Comply is so hard for some. He's lucky with that firearm it escalate & he only got bit. Another rivolous lawsuit.

