Birmingham, AL

Obituary: Milton H. Baker (March 20, 1956 ~ April 23, 2022)

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Milton H. Baker, 66, of Birmingham, passed away on April 23, 2022....

