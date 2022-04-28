Obituary: Milton H. Baker (March 20, 1956 ~ April 23, 2022)

Debi Lawley, 70, of Argo, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. A lifelong resident of Greater Birmingham, she graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1969 and enjoyed working at places like Bill Woods Beechcraft, Jim Skinner Ford, Peachtree Crossing, Montclair OB-GYN, and most recently at Munoz Mexican Grill. Debi was a very creative and resourceful person who enjoyed gardening and holiday decorating; she was a voracious reader, an avid BAMA football fan, and a 20-year stage 3 breast cancer survivor. Her greatest treasure in […]

