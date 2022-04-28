ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Day 3: Trial Goes Down Memory Hole

By Laura Glesby
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmzNw_0fN5Jmgi00
Nancy Franklin responds to questions from state prosecutor Lisa D'Angelo.

Retired professor Nancy Franklin transformed a courtroom into a psychology classroom as she weighed the reliability of the eyewitness statements that helped convict Adam Carmon for the 1994 murder of a 7‑month-old baby — and prompted broader discussion about the role of memory in criminal justice.

Franklin, a cognitive science researcher who specialized in memory at Stony Brook University, spent hours on the witness stand of Courtroom 5A at the Church Street courthouse on Wednesday. She was testifying as an expert witness called by lawyers representing Adam Carmon, the man convicted of killing 7‑month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzing Taft’s grandmother in the 1994 shooting.

Carmon is pursing his fourth habeas petition, a lawsuit against the state seeking to win him a new trial, based on the argument that prosecutors at his original trial withheld key information from defense and that subsequent scientific developments shed new light on evidence at the time.

Carmon’s conviction rested on two eyewitness identifications from Jaime Stanley and Raymond Jones, who testified that they’d seen the shooting while driving past Taft’s apartment building at 810 Orchard St.

Franklin had reviewed case materials before the trial in order to analyze those eyewitness accounts. She explained on Wednesday that her goal as an expert witness was to opine not on credibility, on whether Stanley and Jones had been honest; but on reliability: on whether their memories of the shooting could be trusted given the conditions of that night and the conditions under which they had been asked to recall the event.

Memory, Franklin testified, is both imperfect and malleable over time.

“Memory is not a video camera. We only notice some subset of what’s around us,” she said.

Remembering something doesn’t simply retrieve a mental image from the back of a person’s mind, Franklin said; ​“Memory is reconstructed at recall.” It’s stitched back together with unintentional edits, affected by both time passed and new information that re-contextualizes the event in question.

“What you start with is a memory with holes, which gets weaker over time,” she said. ​“We are highly prone to filling those holes” with new information.

Faces are particularly hard to remember accurately, Franklin said, simply because there is so much ​“information” that human minds need to store about a face.

“Memory begs to be altered,” she later said. ​“It begs to have the holes filled in.

In response to questions from an attorney on Carmon’s team, Doug Lieb, Franklin observed that the three seconds for which both Jones and Stanley said they saw the perpetrator’s face offered a ​“very brief view.” One 2003 study found that exposures as long as 12 seconds yielded a 90 percent rate of false identifications, Franklin said.

Franklin noted the lighting conditions at 810 Orchard St. on the night of the murder could have affected Stanley’s and Jones’ perception of the shooter’s face. Not only did the murder occur at around 10:30 at night, in the dark; but a lamppost appears to have been lit in front of the building. Light concentrated in a particular spot in the dark can sometimes lead to poorer perception because of the contrast and shadows it can produce, Franklin testified.

Critically, Franklin testified that studies attest to memory’s weakened state during moments of intense stress, particularly when a weapon is involved. Weapons not only add to a witness’ sense of danger, she said; they tend to attract the witnesses’ attention — and draw that attention away from the perpetrator’s identifying features.

Judge Jon Alander jumped in.

“According to conventional wisdom, adrenaline kicks in” in stressful situations, and ​“you’re more aware of your surroundings. Is that wrong?” he asked.

The purpose of that adrenaline is to promote survival, Franklin said. ​“The surroundings you become most aware of are escape routes, or places to hide.”

“Wouldn’t you also want to know your attacker?” Alander asked.

It’s useful to know that an attacker is present, Franklin responded, but in moments of danger, the brain does not tend to ​“spend cognitive resources memorizing the attacker’s eye color … the specific details that make that person different from other people.”

The police interviews leading to suspect identification also affect the reliability of a witness, according to Franklin.

As established by contemporary police records and new testimony from now-retired New Haven Detective Michael Sweeney, investigators showed Stanley a series of 18 photographs as part of their efforts to identify the shooting. Among those 18 photographs were two images of Carmon, neither of which Stanley pointed out. In fact, a note on the back of one of the photographs indicates that Stanley had identified someone else, apparently unconnected to the murder, as a ​“look-alike” of the shooter.

Later, a detective brought Stanley to a session of arraignment court, where 14 men — including Carmon — had been arrested and detained. Carmon’s attorneys were able to obtain photographs of 11 of those men, a group that included individuals of different races and ages, some of whom had facial hair.

According to a police description, when Carmon saw Stanley, he said ​“Oh, shit,” and put his head in his hands.

In preparation for the trial, Franklin recruited 44 people with no knowledge of the case details to read Stanley’s initial description of the shooter. She then asked each of those 44 people to examine the 11 photographs of the man in arraignment court and to identify the photograph that best fit Stanley’s description. According to Franklin, an ideal lineup or photo array would include faces that equally match the description; in that preferable scenario, her study would have yielded a random distribution of identifications among the 11 men.

Instead, 20 of the 44 participants identified Carmon as the best fit for Stanley’s description, Franklin said. One other individual garnered 19 identifications. The results were ​“astronomically significant,” Franklin said. ​“This is a highly biased set of photos.”

That the first photo array contained two photos of Carmon was ​“bad practice” on its own, Franklin said, since the multiple photographs would have reinforced his image in her memory. That set is ​“highly biased already toward Mr. Carmon, and still he was not identified.”

Later, when Stanley saw Carmon in person, he might have seemed familiar simply because she had seen his photograph twice in a lineup.

In addition, Franklin said, the presence of so many individuals who did not fit Stanley’s description well — and especially a handful of arrestees whose appearances diverged widely from her description — did not only narrow the set of people whom Stanley would have likely been examining. Those outlier arrestees could have made Carmon and the other most likely fit look more like the perpetrator by contrast. Stanley would have been drawn more strongly to Carmon under those circumstances, even if ​“she would not have known why,” Franklin said.

The whole process, Franklin said, was ​“highly suggestive” toward Carmon.

But What's New?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YniNL_0fN5Jmgi00
Eleven of the 14 people Jaime Stanley saw in arraignment court; the first image, at the top left, depicts Adam Carmon.

The question at stake Wednesday was whether any new science — unavailable at the 1995 trial — would have meaningfully established the witnesses’ unreliability.

In her cross-examination of Franklin, Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa D’Angelo noted that approximately 13 of Franklin’s citations in her case report dated back to before 1995.

Judge Alander also pressed Franklin on the issue. Franklin responded that advancements in technology have allowed researchers to better simulate the process of witnessing an event under stress in scientific studies. She noted that findings on the likelihood of false identifications as a specific subset of inaccurate eyewitness interviews had grown. She spoke to a changing ​“consensus” among psychologists about eyewitness reliability. And she said that certain concepts, such as the notion that the presence of a weapon could affect a witness’ perception, developed after 1995.

D’Angelo also questioned Franklin about the notion that Stanley’s view of a gun had affected her memory of events.

She asked Franklin to read from the original trial transcript, returning to a moment in which Carmon’s attorney at the time, Richard Silverstein, questioned Stanley about her narrative of events.

“Weren’t you looking at the gun?” Silverstein asked.

“No, I was looking at his face,” Stanley said. The pair repeated versions of the exchange several times in a row.

Franklin offered a distinction between what Stanley was looking at and what her mind was paying attention to. Stanley could have been staring at the shooter’s face while absorbing fewer details than usual, as her mind processed the threat of the gun, Franklin argued.

As the science on eyewitness identification has evolved, so has state law on the role of experts in assessing eyewitness identifications in court. In Connecticut, experts have been allowed to testify and contextualize eyewitness accounts in perception and memory science only as of a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling on State v. Guilbert.

“Would you have been able to share your testimony with the court at the time of trial?” asked Leib.

“No,” Franklin responded simply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tW3zn_0fN5Jmgi00

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Lost Years Flow Into Courtroom 5A

On one side of the courtroom sat two parents who never got to see their daughter grow up. On the other side sat a son who hardly got to know his father, but who now hopes he’ll get the chance. They relived the pain of lost years, and described...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Hole#Murder#Shooting#Eyewitness Identification#The Holes#Violent Crime#Stony Brook University
The Independent

Woman, 23, to stand trial accused of murdering Bradley Lewis

A 23-year-old woman will stand trial later this year after being charged with murdering a man.Abigail White is accused of killing Bradley Lewis, 22, at an address in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.She appeared before Bristol Crown Court to be told she will face a trial from October 10.The defendant, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.Mr Lewis was found badly hurt on the evening of March 25 2022 and taken to hospital.He died the next day.His family said he was “wonderful”, “much loved”, and “taken from us too early”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Murder-accused beat child, court hears

A woman who killed a 13-month-old boy she was trying to adopt told her husband she "absolutely leathered" the child in a beating, jurors have heard. Leiland Corkill died in hospital on 7 January 2021, a day after suffering brain injuries at Laura and Scott Castle's home in Barrow, Cumbria.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man missing in County Durham found burnt to death in cemetery

A man who had been reported missing from home has died in a fire at a cemetery in Co Durham.Police believe they know who he was, and said they were notifying his family.Two fire crews rushed to the graveyard in Ushaw Moor shortly after 6am today, but were unable to save him.Officers from Durham Constabulary were also called to reports of the fire, at around 6.20am, and sent forensics officers to examine the scene.County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.08am this morning to reports of a fire in a cemetery on Broom...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

York Crown Court trial juror jailed over internet research

A juror and practising solicitor who told fellow jury members what she had found on the internet about a trial they were hearing has been jailed. Caroline Mitchell, 53, of North Parade, York, earlier pleaded guilty to disclosing information to jurors that was not evidence provided in court. The historic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father handed 14-year jail term for manslaughter of his infant daughter

A father who violently shook his infant daughter has been jailed for 14 years for her manslaughter.Christopher Easey’s 14-week-old daughter Eleanor was found by pathologists to have sustained a catastrophic brain injury “consistent with having been violently shaken”, judge Mr Justice Edward Murray said.The 31-year-old, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, was found guilty of manslaughter after jurors rejected his account that he “dropped Eleanor on her head having been distracted by the dogs barking”, the judge said.The judge told Norwich Crown Court he was “sure” Easey was the one who “inflicted all the serious injuries Eleanor suffered”, which included 31 rib...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man to stand trial over body-in-bag murder in Renfrew

A 40-year-old man is to stand trial charged with murdering his former partner then putting her body in a bag. Craig Walker is accused of killing Lauren Wilson at a flat in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, on 26 May 2021. It is claimed he repeatedly struck and stabbed the 34-year-old with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy