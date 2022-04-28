ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Las Cafeteras brings bilingual performance to The Center

By The Center For The Arts
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for the Arts in Grass Valley welcomes Las Cafeteras to its Marisa Funk Theater on April 29. Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances and have crossed genre and musical borders. Their electric sound and energy has taken them...

Mountain Democrat

Sacramento Living History invites community Old Sac May Day Festival

Sacramento Living History, a volunteer-led program and group supported by the Sacramento History Museum, is partnering with the Sacramento Country Dance Society to present a special, family-friendly Old Sacramento May Day Festival on Sunday, May 1. Free and open to all ages, the first-time event will take place noon to 4:30 p.m. outdoors on the 1849 Scene (the lawn near the Sacramento History Museum just across from the California State Railroad Museum).
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fairytale Town celebrates literacy, Star Wars and Scouts

Children and adults will enjoy May activities at Fairytale Town in Sacramento. For more information visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-8884. Children’s Book Week, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 2-8: Celebrate Children’s Book Week with story time, activities and giveaways. Head to the Mother Goose Stage each day at noon. A different book will be featured each day with story time and craft activities inspired by the selected book. There will also be a Scholastic Book Fair with books and more for sale.
SACRAMENTO, CA
loudersound.com

Sleazy Swedes Crashdiet bring the bangers on Automaton

Stockholm-based glam-metallers Crashdiet have gone through the kind of turbulence all too familiar for fans of their genre, with original frontman Dave Lepard tragically taking his life in 2006, and line-up changes since then handicapping their ongoing assault on good taste. But on Automaton, their second album with new frontman...
MUSIC

