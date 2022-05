SUNBURY — Big Walnut Local Schools Superintendent Angie Hamberg is resigning at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. She did not provide a reason. In a message to “Big Walnut Families,” Hamberg wrote, “For the past 13 years, I have been a part of the administrative team at Big Walnut, and I have served as superintendent for the past seven years.”

