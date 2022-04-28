ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County holding career fair

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0FMB_0fN5IJOO00

Erie residents are being presented with employment opportunities from the Erie County government.

A county Career and Resource Fair is taking place at the Booker T. Washington Center until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Job opportunities for Erie County residents at career fair

The county is looking to fill over 100 positions to recover from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Erie County government staff shared qualities they are looking for in potential candidates.

“People that can communicate well, that really have a good work ethic, that are quick studies, quick learners and very versatile. We want diverse candidates. We want people that apply that are from all different walks of like, and wherever they are in their lives or their background it doesn’t really matter because we’re casting a wide net,” said Ann Villella, Director of Human Resources, Erie County government.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Villella said they want to hire individuals that want to help people and be in public service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Career Fair presents employment opportunities for Erie residents

Erie County government presented employment opportunities to Erie residents with a Career and Resource Fair for all. “We’re putting on this career and resource fair hoping to get some applicants to join our team at county government and start a career within county government,” said Ann Villella, Director of Human Resources at Erie County Government. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Regional Medical Reserve Corps volunteers honored

Volunteers were honored for their hard work and dedication Thursday for helping people get through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Erie County Department of Health recognized members of the Erie Regional Medical Reserve Corps at an appreciation event on Thursday, April 28. The group helped the health department with testing and vaccination clinics, packaging PPE kits, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT announces weekly maintenance plan for Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced its maintenance plans for next week in Erie County. PennDOT is planning shoulder repairs, bridge sweeping, ditching, speed table installation, manual patching, shoulder cutting and crack sealing. Reflectors will be replaced through a contract with Green Acres Contracting Co. Inc. of Scottsdale. That will happen locally […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Deadline approaching to register to vote in primary election

Monday, May 2 is the final day to register to vote in the May 17 primary election, and election workers are busy helping people with last minute registrations. You have two options if you still haven’t registered. Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski said there has been a number of people coming into the office to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Erie County, PA
WTAJ

Second Rental Assistance Program starting in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Center for Community Action announced the development of the second Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Blair County residents.  This program is in partnership with the Blair County Department of Social Services. It aims to help people impacted by Covid-19 with rental and utility costs that have increased since March 2020.  Unlike […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Job Opportunities#Career Fair#Career And Resource Fair#Human Resources#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf urges lawmakers to use COVID money for $2,000 stimulus checks

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf once again called on state lawmakers to approve his plan to give a check using unused federal COVID dollars to most Pennsylvanians.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, the Republicans, who control the state legislature, do not seem inclined to approve that idea.Wolf says he wants to use $500 million of the $2.2 billion of unspent federal COVID relief money to give most Pennsylvanians a one-time state stimulus check."This is not some grand theoretical thing," Wolf said on Thursday at an event in Reading. "This is something that says, could we take some of...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Alleged flasher arrested after getting pepper sprayed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent flashing incident. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Edward Arnold Beightol, 58, of Centerville in connection with the April 9 flashing incident. According to PSP, Beightol’s arrest also was for a similar incident on June 27, 2021. Beightol was charged with two counts of […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Officials address Pennsylvania’s growing addiction crisis

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania is facing a growing addiction crisis, that’s the word today from the Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Secretary Jen Smith met today with Lackawanna County officials about the problem and possible solutions. Northeastern Pennsylvania is seeing a growing number of opioid related overdose deaths. Tonight on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News and World Report

(WHTM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy