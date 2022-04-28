Erie County holding career fair

Erie residents are being presented with employment opportunities from the Erie County government.

A county Career and Resource Fair is taking place at the Booker T. Washington Center until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The county is looking to fill over 100 positions to recover from pandemic-related staffing shortages. Erie County government staff shared qualities they are looking for in potential candidates.

“People that can communicate well, that really have a good work ethic, that are quick studies, quick learners and very versatile. We want diverse candidates. We want people that apply that are from all different walks of like, and wherever they are in their lives or their background it doesn’t really matter because we’re casting a wide net,” said Ann Villella, Director of Human Resources, Erie County government.

Villella said they want to hire individuals that want to help people and be in public service.

