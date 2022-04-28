ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mondesi suffers torn ACL in left knee, Royals confirm

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnszJ_0fN5Htgz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will be out indefinitely, according to the Royals.

Mondesi left the game in the sixth inning Tuesday after tweaking his knee on an attempted pickoff play against the Chicago White Sox. He did not play Wednesday due to knee discomfort.

Mondesi has a long history of injuries in the during his tenure in Kansas City.

The Royals face the White Sox Thursday afternoon before returning to Kansas City for a series against the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas, IL
KSN News

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. (KSNF) — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The crash happened Thursday before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, […]
WATTS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The New York Yankees#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers weigh in on Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — As emergency services and first responders are working to assess damage and reunite families after a tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties, Kansas lawmakers and officials have made statements regarding the damage. Rep. Ron Estes stated his gratitude in a tweet. “There’s a lot of damage in our […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Wichita smoke shops react to FDA push to ban menthol cigarettes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thursday, the FDA released its plan to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the next few years, a plan already decades in the making. “Ultimately, hundreds of thousands of lives will be saved,” Erika Sward, National Assistant Vice President for Advocacy with the American Lung Association, said. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
KSN News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W Cottontail, near the intersection of W Central Ave and N Tyler Rd, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Stormy forecast has McConnell moving planes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is taking precautions with the expensive aircraft assigned to Wichita. The KSN Storm Track 3 team has intense storms in the forecast for a large portion of Kansas. There is a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Due to the risk of weather […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Tornado in Andover causes power outages for thousands

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A tornado has ripped through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties on Friday evening, leaving hundreds of people without power. At 1:55 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 11,532 customers without power. 2,733 of those are in the area of Andover where the tornado hit. As of 1:30 a.m., Evergy’s website shows 14,421 […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Watch: Officials give 4 p.m. update on Andover tornado recovery

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency Services have been working throughout the night to help families and clear roads after a tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties. Officials gave an update at 4:30 p.m. on where they are at in the process. You can watch live here.
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy