ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Volulsia Business Briefs, April 29, 2022

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 2 days ago

LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, has appointed Fiona O'Connor as director of sales for the Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach hotel. The 112-room property at 214 Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach is owned by Key International. Ms. O'Connor has more than 20 years of hospitality...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Hundreds of Daytona Beach families receive free groceries

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than 800 people received free groceries in Daytona Beach during a food distribution clinic at Bethune-Cookman University. With the rising prices of groceries expected to worsen food insecurity across Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank says at least one in seven people are at risk of facing hunger.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Business
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
City
Deland, FL
City
Key Largo, FL
City
Orlando, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Business
City
Ormond Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
County
Volusia County, FL
click orlando

Cuban sandwich festival returns for 7th year. Here’s all the details

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A popular food festival celebrating Florida’s signature sandwich, the Cuban, is returning to Kissimmee for its seventh year. The Ford Cuban Sandwich Food & Art Festival is set for Sunday, May 1. [TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies...
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Inn#Hotel Management#Volulsia Business Briefs#Lba Hospitality#Key International#Seminole State College#Mangrovebaydesign Com#Chamber Roaring
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Orlando, located downtown, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
WMBB

Chick-fil-A coming to DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Chick-fil-A submitted plans to DeFuniak Springs officials last week to build a location off Highway 331. The new Chick-fil-A will be the first along I-10 between Tallahassee and Crestview. The popular fast-food chain had been in talks with the city for about five months. “The plans were submitted. They are […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Orlando Seafood Restaurants

Orlando may be landlocked but the ocean is pretty darn close. Fresh seafood from the Atlantic and the Gulf abound less than an hour away, which explains why we have so many Orlando seafood restaurants ready to satisfy your seafood cravings. Here are our favorites ranging from super casual spots to refined experiences for a memorable date night.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy