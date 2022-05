It took longer than usual, but we finally got a fantasy-relevant player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft as the Atlanta Falcons selected receiver Drake London eighth overall. London -- who is 6-foot-4 --got on the field right away at USC and had a breakout age of 18.1, a 100th-percentile mark, per PlayerProfiler. He also racked up a 27.3% final-year target share, which ranks in the 81st percentile. London went for 88 catches and 1,084 yards with 7 touchdowns in 2021.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO