Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin appeals murder conviction for killing George Floyd

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction for murder in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing...

