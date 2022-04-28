ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls teen sentenced in connection to fatal stabbing in Buffalo in 2020

By Anthony Reyes
 2 days ago
A Niagara Falls teen has been sentenced in connection to a fatal stabbing in Buffalo in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 19-year-old female from Niagara Falls was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of one-and-a-third to four years in prison. She was 17-years-old at the time of the crime and was granted youthful offender status. The DA said she received the maximum sentence.

The stabbing occurred on May 29, 2020 during an altercation at the Ellicott Street bus station in Buffalo. The district attorney said the victim was a 17-year-old female from Niagara Falls who died from a single stab wound to her upper chest.

The adolescent offender pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree on January 5, 2022.

