The Cincinnati Reds activated third baseman Mike Moustakas (biceps) from the 10-day injured list on Thursday. Moustakas spent the minimum time required on the IL. He is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres. Brandon Drury is shifting to second base in place of an idle Jonathan India and hitting sixth. The Reds placed Nick Lodolo (back) on the 10-day IL in a corresponding roster move.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO