California police vehicle hit by alleged drunk driver while investigating another DUI

IDENTIFIED: DUI driver who CHP says caused death of dump-truck driver
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who the CHP says was driving under the influence and crashed an SUV into a dump truck, causing the death of the dump truck driver, was identified by officials on Friday. The crash took place in Fresno County at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Officers say 22-year-old Zdeineb Juarez Calderon […]
Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her
A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
Young dad who was forced to rush his baby son to hospital because he couldn't get an ambulance is CHARGED with driving without a licence
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
4-week-old dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, according to deputies
A Georgia couple accused of giving their 4-week-old alcohol in a baby bottle have been charged with murder.
Louisiana girl, 4, dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink bottle of whiskey
A Louisiana child died after the girl’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, authorities said Friday. China Record, 4, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 after officers were dispatched to a home east of Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.
Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
She Says Her Son Died After Smoking Insecticide While He Was Supposed To Be on Suicide Watch. Now She's Suing.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
Driver leads officers on pursuit, jumps off I-5 freeway
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday from a jump over the Interstate 5 barrier after leading authorities on a pursuit in North County, according to California Highway Patrol.
34-year-old female passenger dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
34-year-old female passenger dead after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old female passenger lost her life after a vehicle slammed into a tree Monday morning in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 2:39 a.m. on southbound State Route 160, north of Poverty Road [...]
ABC7 Los Angeles
Massive drug bust: Northern California authorities recover over 92 pounds of illicit fentanyl
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Authorities in Northern California's Alameda County said on Saturday they have recovered 92.5 pounds of fentanyl and two illegal firearms. The county's Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant in Oakland and Hayward on Friday, and detectives with the sheriff's office found a manufacturing lab. Authorities...
What Does a White Towel or Bag on a Broken-Down Car Mean?
Here's what a white towel or paper bag symbolizes when found planted or wrapped around a broken-down or abandoned car.
People
3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police
Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
Toddler Killed by Officer's Bullet During Hostage Situation: Investigators
The investigation showed that the 2-year-old died from a single round fired by an officer at the scene.
