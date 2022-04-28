ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

This New 164-Foot Explorer Catamaran Concept Will Let You Travel the Far Corners of the Globe in Luxury

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UI3yK_0fN5FSYY00

Click here to read the full article.

A catamaran may not be your first vessel of choice for a global expedition, but Sunreef Yachts is hoping to change that.

The Polish shipyard has just revealed a new go-anywhere multihull concept designed specifically for long-range cruising. The 164-footer is the second model in the Sunreef Explorer line, following a 125-footer that was released back in 2020.

Named simply the 50M Sunreef Explorer , the cat promises transoceanic range just like her predecessor and is likely to cover more nautical miles than monohulls of a similar size. The yard didn’t share any specs at this stage, but says the vessel will be equipped with two engines, two fuel tanks, multiple generators, two water tanks and a smart waste management system. As such, she will be able to remain self-sufficient for months on end and journey to the most remote corners of the Earth.

As to be expected, the global cruiser sports Sunreef’s signature sleek silhouette and clean lines. Onboard, meanwhile, you can expect “superyacht comfort,” with six sizable staterooms, a private spa, a fitness center and an outdoor cinema with a bar. Another highlight is the aft deck, which spans the entire 47-foot beam and offers oodles of space for alfresco entertaining.

Just like any explorer worthy of the class, there will be a full arsenal of toys aboard to ensure even the most die-hard adventurers never get bored. The generous garages can accommodate diving gear, sea bobs, e-bikes, e-foils, sailing dinghies and tenders, while the cranes allow for easy launch and recovery. Naturally, every detail of the yacht’s design and equipment can be tailored to meet the requirements of her new owner.

“From mountain biking in Greenland, diving in Ushuaia, horseback riding in Galapagos or whale-watching in Newfoundland, the new Sunreef 50M Explorer is dedicated to all those who dream of expanding their yachting horizons,” the yard said in a statement .

Explorer catamaran, indeed.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDgAl_0fN5FSYY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jkAL_0fN5FSYY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFT1Q_0fN5FSYY00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Sleek New 88-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Was Designed by a 5-Time World Champion Sailor

Click here to read the full article. If there’s one person likely to design a winning catamaran, it’s an Olympic sailor. Well, Marc Pajot of Pajot Custom is putting that theory to the test with his latest concept. The five-time world champion, who scored silver at the ‘72 Olympics, won the Route du Rhum in ‘82 and has been a semi-finalist of America’s Cup twice, just unveiled a new hybrid multihull designed to sail the high seas cleanly and efficiently. The Frenchman penned the 88-footer, known simply as the Eco Yacht 88, with Italian shipyard Wider Yachts. The duo previously delivered a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Break Out the Popcorn! This New 9-Person Sub Brings Insanely Cinematic Views to Underwater Exploration

Click here to read the full article. The nexus between us and the ocean could soon be a little stronger thanks to U-Boat Worx. The Dutch outfit, which specializes in private and commercial submersibles, has just unveiled a new series of subs designed to take intrepid explorers some 650 feet below the surface of the sea. Titled Nexus, the new line comprises a nine-person flagship and a smaller, lighter seven-seat model. The pair are each equipped with a 62 kWh battery that allows them to run for up to 18 hours straight and dive up to 10 times a day. This means...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

The superyacht that FLIES: Luxury vessel with no engine that is transported around the world by 656ft AIRSHIP is unveiled in new concept design

A new superyacht design imagines a vessel that could take the waters, land and skies by turning into an airship. The concept of the AirYacht, thought up as an eco-friendly alternative to a conventional superluxe cruiser, would contain no engine and instead be positioned in harbour by tugboats once dropped off.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Travel#Travel Trailers#Cat#Mountain Biking#Explorer#Vehicles#Sunreef Yachts#Polish
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
Motor1.com

This Oldsmobile Has 5,000 HP And Is Somehow Still Street Legal

In a conversation about muscle cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme of the '70s and '80s will always be included. Most especially if it went through the hands of Hurst Performance. The 1984 Hurst/Olds is one of the finest examples out there, and that's exactly what we have here, featured by YouTube's Hoonigan.
BUYING CARS
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Robb Report

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy