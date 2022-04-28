ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina Rodriguez shares snap of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo paying tribute to son they lost in childbirth in her first post since tragic news

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Georgina Rodriguez shared her love for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as she posted on Instagram for the first time since they lost their son in childbirth.

The model, 28, posted a photograph of her footballer partner, 37, raising his left arm to the sky in tribute to the twin who passed away.

His emotional gesture came when the Manchester United striker scored against Arsenal during Saturday's match, after he returned to training having missed Tuesday's match against Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zphD6_0fN5FRfp00
Tragic: Georgina Rodriguez shared her love for her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as she posted on Instagram for the first time since they lost their son in childbirth 

Georgina shared a snap of the touching moment and simply captioned the post with a white love heart in her first Instagram post since losing her twin son.

Her famous friends and fans were quick to share their support as Adriana Abenia, Katia Aveiro and photographers Nicolas Gerardin and Vincenzo Grillo all commented love hearts below the post.

Last week, Cristiano confirmed on social media that he and Georgina, also known as Gio, had lost their infant son in childbirth.

Days later, he posted an update and confirmed that Georgina returned home with their newborn daughter after the death of the child's twin brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10P7JL_0fN5FRfp00
Tribute: Georgina shared a snap of Cristiano raising his hand in tribute of their infant son and simply captioned the post with a white love heart, while her friends rushed to her support
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmIif_0fN5FRfp00
Back home: Cristiano and Georgina returned home with their daughter on Thursday, days after the footballer confirmed his partner had lost the child's twin brother during birth

The striker shared a social media update shortly after their baby girl made the journey back from hospital following her birth earlier this week.

Posting a photo for his 430million followers, Ronaldo, 37, cradled his daughter while accompanied by Spanish partner Georgina and their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates.

Captioning the post, he wrote: 'Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

'Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world.'

Alongside the footballer, Georgina, 28, was joined by his eldest child, Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four, while the couple's daughter Alana, three, sat next to her father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5diO_0fN5FRfp00
Pal: Georgina's close friend Ivan Garcia said earlier this week that he is hoping to see her smile again very soon and admitted last week had been 'very complicated' for the couple

Relatives and footballers showed immense support for the couple, with Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, writing in Portuguese: 'Amo demais' - translating to 'love so much'.

While Georgina's sister, Ivana Rodriguez, commented: 'God bless you'.

And earlier this week, Georgina's close friend Ivan Garcia said he is hoping to see her smile again very soon.

Ivan, one of the pals the model calls the 'Darlings' who appeared on her Netflix show I Am Georgina, admitted last week had been 'very complicated' following the passing of the baby boy twin.

But he said Georgina was 'very strong' and would get lots of help from her friends and family to help her overcome the tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFaYa_0fN5FRfp00
Devastated: Last week, Cristiano confirmed on social media that he and Georgina, also known as Gio, had lost their infant son in childbirth while their daughter survived 

Journalist Ivan told Spanish TV programme Ya Son las 8: 'It's been a very complicated week which is normal.

'It's a very nice photo but it also has a lot of sadness. We were expecting two little people and it couldn't be.'

He added: 'I'm not going to say anything because they've asked for privacy but the baby boy was a little person who was very loved.

'She's always said her children come first and she will give the baby girl all her love.

'Cristiano and Georgina are a very close couple. Georgina is very strong and she knows we're all here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKNpb_0fN5FRfp00
Parents: Portuguese national Cristiano announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with Georgina, who he met while playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid

'She knows her circle of family and friends is going to help her. I hope we can see her really smiling again soon.'

Portuguese national Cristiano announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with Georgina, who he met while playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

But a statement released last week confirmed one of the couple's twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as 'the greatest pain'.

He wrote: 'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,' the announcement read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PPrG_0fN5FRfp00
Family: Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Ronaldo, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four

'Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

'We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

The footballer missed Man United's mid-week match against Liverpool which saw fans at Anfield holding a minute's applause for Ronaldo and his family and singing You'll Never Walk Alone.

The United star later took to Instagram to thank fans for the minute's applause he received at Anfield on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjNzN_0fN5FRfp00
Grateful: Cristiano thanked Liverpool fans for their 'moment of respect and compassion' in applauding him and singing You'll Never Walk Alone after the death of his newborn baby

He wrote: 'One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.'

Players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect on Tuesday night, and fans joined together to applaud in the seventh minute.

Sportsmail reported on Tuesday that the footballer had been given compassionate leave for as long as he wanted.

On Thursday afternoon, he returned to train alongside his Manchester United team-mates for the first time since he announced the death of his baby son.

Georgina shares daughter Alana with Cristiano. The Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo from surrogate mothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJdaQ_0fN5FRfp00
Love: Cristiano and Georgina famously met while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid, as they caught eyes across the rails in a Gucci store in 2016

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr. was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain. The identity of his mother is unknown.

In June 2017, the then-Real Madrid star surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate, and just one month later he and Georgina announced they were expecting their first child together.

Asked by Spanish publication El Mundo whether he was 'happy' to be expecting again, he said: 'Yes, very much.'

Georgina then gave birth to their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017, with the sportsman announcing the news on Instagram, writing: 'Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aftRq_0fN5FRfp00
Smitten: In 2020, Georgina admitted that the chance meeting with Ronaldo made her 'fall in love at first sight'

Cristiano and Georgina famously met while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid, as they caught eyes across the rails in a Gucci store in 2016.

In 2020, she admitted that the chance meeting with Ronaldo made her 'fall in love at first sight'.

She claimed that the feeling was mutual following their encounter as she revealed in a recent interview with Italy's ELLE magazine.

Georgina said: 'The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTntA_0fN5FRfp00
Close family: Georgina is pictured with children Eva, Mateo and Alana in an undated social media post 

'It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.'

Ronaldo has in the past claimed he wants to take his tally of children to seven, matching his notorious shirt number and lifestyle brand CR7.

Speaking during an interview in China in July 2017 when he had just three kids and had been dating Georgina for around a year, he was quoted by Portugese daily Correio da Manha as saying: 'My eldest Cristianinho is very happy.

'He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good.'

'Thoughts are with you brother': Marcus Rashford, Usain Bolt and Manchester United offer condolences after Cristiano Ronaldo heartbreakingly reveals one of his twins died during birth, leaving him and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'devastated'

Celebrities from the world of football and beyond sent their condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo this evening after the Manchester United star revealed his newborn son has died.

The 37-year-old announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, but a statement from the couple on Monday revealed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived.

Team-mate and England international Marcus Rashford led the tributes, saying on Twitter: 'Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry.'

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, said on Instagram: 'I love you and my heart is all there on this side... May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more...

'Our little angel is already in her father's lap, and our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IYvr_0fN5FRfp00
Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son has died - the Manchester United star announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZTRI_0fN5FRfp00

Jamaican world-record sprinter Usain Bolt, who is a United fan, replied to Ronaldo's Instagram post with three praying emojis, while Piers Morgan said: 'Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family.'

Gary Lineker tweeted: 'Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family.'

His club Manchester United stated their support, saying: 'Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.'

Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro replied to the Instagram with a sad-face emoji, while Diogo Dalot replied with a love heart.'

Team-mates such as Diogo Dalot, David de Gea and Alex Telles also replied with love-heart emojis as the dressing-room sent their support to their star player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkAgy_0fN5FRfp00
Georgina is pictured alongside Cristiano Jr., clutching his father's Manchester United shirt after his return to Manchester was announced last year

