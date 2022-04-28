ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Two lottery winners from Sarasota

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQ3pZ_0fN5FGD400

Two winners claim million-dollar prizes in a scratch-off game.

Evan Fried and Sandra Rmus, both of Sarasota, claimed the top prize from the new 500X The Cash instant game.

Fried chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.

Rmus also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Florida woman sets swimming record at Longboat Key Island

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Swimmer Julie Madison was greeted to the sounds of victory as she rounded the bottom parts of Longboat Key Island. “Just to hear the cowbells and to hear the horns, that really helped get me through the victory lap of five miles,” said Madison.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Road#Cash
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
Click10.com

2 people from same area win $1 million each playing scratch-off game at Publix

SARASOTA, Fla. – Two people from Sarasota both won $1 million playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. According to the Florida Lottery, Evan Fried, 42, purchased his winning ticket at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, and Sandra Rmus, 54, purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

72-million dollar expansion to take place at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A major expansion project will happen at the southern portion of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, also known as SRQ. That’s next to the main terminal area. The 72-million dollar project will help with handling the tremendous growth the airport continues to experience. SRQ had...
SARASOTA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy