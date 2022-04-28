Galesburg City Council, Landmark Commission and Facade Advisory Commission Meetings

Tiny homes for the chronically homeless could be coming to the Burlington area after stakeholders took the first steps Thursday to form a commission to address the problem. Transitions DMC, a Burlington homeless shelter and non-profit organization that helps those experiencing poverty issues, hosted a meeting in City Hall council chambers that was attended by Burlington Mayor John Billups, City Manager Chad Bird, Chief Building Inspector Larry Caston, Des Moines County Public Health Administrator Christa Poggemiller, and representatives from Henry County Transitions Link, Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission, Community Action of Southeast Iowa, and the Burlington Area Homeless Shelter.
