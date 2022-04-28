ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

1 of 2 victims in Monday night shooting identified

By Charles Gazaway
Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of one of two men killed in a double shooting in the Bon...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 2

Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
