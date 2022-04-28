ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stanley’s Steamers becomes first San Francisco mobile food cart to receive legacy status

By Nico Madrigal-Yankowski
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZhHm_0fN5CFVO00
Stanley's Steamer hot dogs were recently named a San Francisco Legacy Business after 48 years of operation. (Stan Roth/Yelp)

A slew of cherished San Francisco restaurants and bars just earned legacy status from the San Francisco Legacy Business Program, as first reported by Hoodline .

Granted to San Francisco businesses that have operated for 30 years or more , these long-standing restaurants and bars are eligible to apply for the registry in order to receive assistance with marketing, grants and other “business help.”

Perhaps most noteworthy, Stanley’s Steamers, the hot dog carts in Union Square that give Sabrett in New York a run for its money, is the first mobile food operation to receive this legacy status.

“What an incredible honor it is to be recognized for creating 48 years of fun, safe food experiences in the public realm of San Francisco,” said Stanley Roth, president of San Francisco Carts and Concessions, Inc., which has operated many mobile food businesses over the years, including Stanley’s Steamers hot dogs.

Roth, a UC Berkeley graduate, claims he was the first street food vendor in San Francisco . In 1974, to pay for law school, he began selling pretzels on the street from a cart. At the time, the law required a street food vendor to have a "peddler’s permit," which was issued by the San Francisco Police Department. However, SFPD told Roth he had to first obtain a “sidewalk occupancy permit” from the Department of Public Works.

He was perplexed when the DPW allegedly told him only SFPD could issue such a permit. After being caught in what he called a “bureaucratic catch 22,” Roth decided to just sell his pretzels under the newly passed Street Artist law — he called his pretzels “Baked Sculptures of Flour and Water” and jokingly had a sign that read “Pretzel earrings $25, or make your own, 25 cents each.”

After many ongoing legal battles with the city of San Francisco regarding his peddler’s permit, including being supported in the San Francisco Chronicle by famed columnist Herb Caen, Roth amended his peddler’s permit to include hot dogs. In 1983, he designed and constructed what he says was California’s first hot dog cart and called it Stanley’s Steamers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSE8Z_0fN5CFVO00
A line forms for hot dogs at Stanley's Steamers hot dog cart in Union Square. (Stan Roth/Yelp)

In June 2021, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin nominated Roth and his company for legacy status. After a year of compiling the necessary historical documents, the city that once gave Roth an abundance of problems getting off the ground finally recognized his accomplishments and named SF Carts and Concessions the first mobile food vendor legacy business — a mere 48 years later.

Along with Stanley's Steamers, the newest additions to the Legacy Business Program include: Buena Vista Cafe and Far East Cafe, which have both been in operation for over 100 years and are known for their world-famous Irish coffees and thick, wooden antique decor, respectively; Buddha Lounge and Helmand Palace, one a Chinatown dive bar with a legendary neon sign and the other one of San Francisco’s few Afghan restaurants, both more than 50 years old; meanwhile, Sai’s Vietnamese and Valentino Market also join the registry, both serving the Bay Area for over 35 years.

Stanley's Steamers is located on the 200 block of Geary Street (in front of Macy's). Subject to weather and seasonal hours. Additional locations: Post and Stockton, Grant and Geary, Post and Kearny, Market and Montgomery. Locations also along Fisherman's Wharf.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bay Area tech giant reportedly closing San Francisco office

One of the Bay Area's tech giants is closing its San Francisco office, multiple media outlets reported this week. PayPal has a location at 425 Market St., between First and Fremont streets, and it will remain open for employees to use on a voluntary basis until early June. The San Francisco office houses staff who work for the company's Xoom service that allows customers to send money to family and friends around the world and pay international bills.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bring Me The News

Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

Nordic Waffles has announced it will be closing its location at Rosedale Center's food hall. The Shakopee-based company, which makes heart-shaped, Scandinavian-style flavored waffles, confirmed that its kiosk at the Potluck Food Hall will close on Wednesday. Nordic Waffles says the reason behind the closure is because its strongest growth...
SHAKOPEE, MN
NBC Bay Area

The Future of the San Francisco Financial District

PayPal says it’s closing its offices in San Francisco, becoming the latest in a string of companies leaving as the city tries to rebound from the pandemic. According to the company, employees who work at its offices at 425 Market will be allowed to work from home instead. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
San José Spotlight

Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors

Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile, but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to... The post Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Peskin
Person
Herb Caen
Santa Clarita Radio

The Californian Casinos to Rival Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains the main location for casino experiences, but the State of California offers a range of casinos that mean you don’t have to take the long trip to Sin City. Many people associate Las Vegas as the number one destination for gambling, which is why many other casino locations, such as California, strive to offer an equivalent experience with stunning hotels, large casino floors and world-famous entertainers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Food Cart#Food Drink#Stanley S Steamers#Uc Berkeley#Sfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Cities Among Most Expensive to Rent: Report

Three Bay Area cities were among the most expensive cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a newly released report. In a list from rental agency Zumper, New York City topped the list as rental costs were at $3,420 a month. For Bay Area cities, San Francisco ranked second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy