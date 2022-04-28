ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Palmer fire called to mill building on Church Street

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

PALMER, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews worked to put out a fire at a mill building in the Thorndike area of Palmer Thursday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 10:50 a.m. crews were called to Church Street in the village of Thorndike for a report of flames coming from the roof of a mill building. The fire was located in the back corner of the building fueled by the windy weather.

Ware and Three Rivers firefighters assisted with putting out the fire and Wilbraham provided station coverage. No injuries were reported. Palmer fire says building renovations inside caused the fire.

