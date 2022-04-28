Man sentenced for bringing gun to Albany International Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon at the Albany International Airport . The United States Department of Justice said Josef Jarvis, 32, of Albany, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison.

Officials said Jarvis has prior felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses. As part of his guilty plea , he admitted to possessing a loaded handgun and ammunition while trying to pass through a security checkpoint at Albany International Airport before boarding a flight on August 16, 2021.

Jarvis was also given a 3-year term of supervised release, which will start after he is released from prison. This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

