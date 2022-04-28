ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Man sentenced for bringing gun to Albany International Airport

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psbY2_0fN5C9IH00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon at the Albany International Airport . The United States Department of Justice said Josef Jarvis, 32, of Albany, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

Officials said Jarvis has prior felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses. As part of his guilty plea , he admitted to possessing a loaded handgun and ammunition while trying to pass through a security checkpoint at Albany International Airport before boarding a flight on August 16, 2021.

Jarvis was also given a 3-year term of supervised release, which will start after he is released from prison. This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy