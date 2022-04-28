ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Snap made a $230 selfie drone called Pixy

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of rumors, has officially revealed its first selfie drone. The pocket-sized device, which is called , doesn't require a lengthy setup. It doesn't even come with a controller. Instead, you'll be able to choose one of four preset flight paths...

www.engadget.com

CNBC

Snap launches a $229 flying camera called Pixy

Snap has announced a new flying camera called Pixy that floats, orbits, or follows a few feet above the user to capture photos and videos, then lands in the user's palm. It's now available in the U.S. and France for $229.
Gadget Flow

Snap Pixy flying camera can float, orbit, & follow you to capture moments from a new perspective

Tired of stretching to take a group photo? Or maybe you want to feel free in the moment while knowing that you have pictures to look back on. The Snap Pixy flying camera can float to take photos for you and open up a new world to photography. This pocket-size camera can even orbit and follow wherever you lead without a controller. Pixy then finds its home in your hand and lands gently at the end of the flight. Moreover, this flying camera transfers videos from flights wirelessly and saves them to Snapchat Memories. You can then use Snapchat’s editing tools to customize what you capture. Finally, with just a few taps, you can crop into portrait, add effects and easily share the results to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, and more.
TechRadar

This simple dash cam makes me wish they'd all quit feature creep for good

Dash cams are the latest products to suffer from the indignity of feature creep. Endemic across the tech landscape, this is where a once-simple device is pumped so full of functions and features, usually by the marketing department, that its primary purpose is diluted – and, often, buyers no longer receive good value for money.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
