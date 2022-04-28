Snap made a $230 selfie drone called Pixy

Tired of stretching to take a group photo? Or maybe you want to feel free in the moment while knowing that you have pictures to look back on. The Snap Pixy flying camera can float to take photos for you and open up a new world to photography. This pocket-size camera can even orbit and follow wherever you lead without a controller. Pixy then finds its home in your hand and lands gently at the end of the flight. Moreover, this flying camera transfers videos from flights wirelessly and saves them to Snapchat Memories. You can then use Snapchat’s editing tools to customize what you capture. Finally, with just a few taps, you can crop into portrait, add effects and easily share the results to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, and more.

