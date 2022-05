The semiconductor shortages are still wreaking havoc across the automotive industry and proof of that comes from Ford. Once again, it's forced to halt Mustang production. The Blue Oval's pony car was on hiatus in January for the very same reason. The new pause at the Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan will last the entire next week and will follow 2021 during which output of the iconic sports car was severely impacted by the lack of microchips.

