Q. There is one area in my dining room, which is a modern addition to my 1898 house, where the drywall tape is splitting down the exterior corner. (This old house often has cracks in the paint that show up during the low humidity of wintertime.) I have researched the Web and found mostly advice that I hire a plasterer to remove the old tape and re-mud the entire corner. However, I also found one Facebook source who said I could just clean it up and use paintable grout to fill the crack. The crack is not wide, so I like this answer. The source said using grout allows the house to flex. What should I do?

